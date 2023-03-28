Women only make up 13.3% of police officers nationwide according to a Department of Justice Report. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women make up only 13.3% of police officers nationwide according to a Department of Justice Report. That figure rose to 14% when looking at the makeup of police officers in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation (LVMPD Foundation) celebrated women in law enforcement on March 28 through their 6th annual “Wonder Women” event.

The event took place during Women’s History Month. The goal was to attract more women to a career in law enforcement and raise money for the foundation.

The money raised from the event went to the LVMPD Foundation, a non-profit that raises money to go to community engagement programs.

The event celebrated the many different women leaders in the room for all they’ve achieved in their law enforcement agencies from all the different police departments across the Las Vegas valley.

“Women bring a different touch to law enforcement,” Captain Michelle Tavarez of the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command and board member of the Women in LVMPD committee said. She quoted a study that shows that women generally use less use of force than male officers do.

All Las Vegas area police departments told 8 News Now that they are looking to hire more female officers.