LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas judge has sentenced a mother, who initially faced a murder charge in the death of her 2-month-old son, to probation.

North Las Vegas police arrested Tattiyona Wilson, 29, in October 2021. Court documents said the child died at University Medical Center on Sept. 27, 2020. Paramedics removed a “foreign object” from the child’s mouth, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

There was no visible sign of injury at the time, police wrote in their report, but an autopsy later determined the child had three skull fractures.

During an initial interview, Wilson told police she struggled with post-partum depression and “had no idea what could have caused [the baby] to die,” police wrote in the report. She also told police one of her other children may have hurt the 2-month-old, police said.

Last year, Wilson agreed to plead guilty to a child abuse charge, records said. On Thursday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Wilson to probation.

Court documents indicated another child in the home may have caused the baby’s injuries, leading prosecutors to pursue the child abuse charge entirely.

Wilson took responsibility for the other child’s actions, according to court documents.