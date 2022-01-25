Las Vegas area hotel evacuated as officials find man with 100 pounds of stolen explosives

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is accused of stealing about 100 pounds of explosives from a Nevada mill and then storing them in his truck and a Henderson hotel room.

Federal officers arrested Evan Atkinson, 38, of California, on Jan. 4 outside of a hotel on Boulder Highway in Henderson, court documents said.

Atkinson is accused of stealing the explosives, which included detonating cord, boosters and dynamite, from a mill in Hawthorne, Nevada, which is in Mineral County, investigators said.

Investigators connected Atkinson to the alleged crime through location data and by connecting his vehicle registration, they said.

Officials found Atkinson at the motel on Jan. 4 as he was moving some of the explosives from his truck to a hotel room, they said.

Officers evacuated the hotel as they recovered the stolen explosives.

Atkinson appeared in federal court Monday where he pleaded not guilty, records said.

He faces multiple counts related to the incident, including theft of explosive material and improper storage of explosives. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each count.

Several police agencies aided in the investigation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson Police Department, the FBI and Las Vegas Metro police.