Las Vegas approves dial-for-drinks home liquor deliveries

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas residents will be able to dial for drink deliveries under a new law passed by the Las Vegas City Council.

The measure adopted Wednesday lets restaurants and convenience stores deliver alcohol through third-party services.

It was cast as a boost for businesses struggling with coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Councilman Stavros Anthony says it connects someone at home who wants a 12-pack of beer with stores and third-party deliverers.

Deliveries will be allowed starting Sunday.d The las Vegas Strip is outside the city. Licensees have to ensure drivers are at least 21 years old and to keep transaction records.