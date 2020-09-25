Las Vegas Apple stores reopen for select services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Summerlin Apple store location has re-opened for pickup of online orders, Genius Bar support with an appointment, and shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist.

All Las Vegas Apple store locations look forward to resuming full operations as soon as it is safe to do so, according to the Apple website. For now, the hours of operation and services offered at each Las Vegas Apple store are listed below with reservation links.

We are excited to announce that @apple Summerlin has re-opened for pickup of online orders, Genius Support by making an appointment, and shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist. The team looks forward to resuming full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so! pic.twitter.com/ePqoWthC4W — Downtown Summerlin (@DTSummerlin) September 25, 2020

Special hours of operation for each Las Vegas location are as follows: