Las Vegas Apple stores reopen for select services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Downtown Summerlin Apple store location has re-opened for pickup of online orders, Genius Bar support with an appointment, and shopping by reserving a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist.
All Las Vegas Apple store locations look forward to resuming full operations as soon as it is safe to do so, according to the Apple website. For now, the hours of operation and services offered at each Las Vegas Apple store are listed below with reservation links.
Special hours of operation for each Las Vegas location are as follows:
- The Summerlin Apple store location at 1985 Festival Plaza Drive will be open going forward Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Fashion Show Mall location at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South is open for the same services today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Town Square location at 6671 Las Vegas Boulevard South is open for the same services Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Forum Shops location at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd South in Caesars Palace is open for the same services today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. then Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Reno Summit Sierra location in Nevada remains temporarily closed.