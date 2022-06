LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A suspicious device was located inside a vacant apartment near Charleston and Torey Pines Drive, police say.

According to police, LVMPD ARMOR ( All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response) was called to the 1200 block of Torrey Pines Drive to conduct an assessment of the device.

Residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated as a precaution. It’s unclear at this time exactly how many have been evacuated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.