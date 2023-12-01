LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation and the City of Las Vegas are offering free microchips to pet owners during December.

According to a release, only about 50 percent of stray dogs and cats who come to the Animal Foundation are microchipped, making it harder for the shelter to reunite lost animals with their families.

“One out of every three pets will become lost during their lifetime,” Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation Dr. Casey Miller said.

During December, pet owners can schedule an appointment in the shelter’s low-cost veterinary clinic at this link for a free microchip. More than 500 microchips are available for free while supplies last.

“Unlike a collar or tags that can easily fall off, a microchip is permanent. A lost pet can be taken to a veterinarian or pet supply store where they can be easily scanned and the owner of the animal can be contacted immediately,” Dr. Miller explained.

The Animal Foundation said microchips are a “permanent and reliable” identification method for pets. The microchip, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is injected under the surface of the pet’s skin between the shoulder blades.

The process is similar to a shot, taking only a few seconds and requiring no anesthetic, the release said.

Starting on Aug. 1, 2024, all dogs and cats in the city of Las Vegas who are over the age of four months old will have to have a microchip, an ordinance implemented by Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said.

“We want to see all lost dogs and cats reunited with their families and our new microchipping ordinance makes that possible,” Councilman Crear said. “Through this ordinance, we are able to keep our pets safe and also help to lower the number of dogs and cats at animal shelters.”

The Animal Foundation’s clinic is located at 655 North Mojave Road. Each pet in a household needs a separate appointment.