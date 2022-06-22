LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you looking to add some extra love to your life by adopting a shelter pet? The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all animals during their Summer Love Adoption Event taking place Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June, 26.

Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. each day. The Animal Foundation will have extra team members to help maximize the number of pets who can find a forever home. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply

The Animal Foundation has seen an increase in pets coming to the shelter as temperatures rise. In the first two weeks of June, they took in 1,268 new pets, averaging 90 animals per day. The Animal Foundation is turning to the community to help find forever homes for as many animals as possible during this three-day adoption event.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view all adoptable pets and for more information, visit animalfoundation.com.