LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As spooky season nears its apex, Las Vegas is among the top cities in America to survive a zombie apocalypse, according to an online report that exists.

The connection between Lawn Love, a website that ranks and books lawn care services, and zombie apocalypse preparedness is tenuous at best. However, the site says it compared the 200 biggest cities in America and rated them based on several metrics that would be important should the Night of the Living Dead become real life. Some of those factors are vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection, and mobility. Other factors considered include population density and access to makeshift bunkers and hunting gear stores. Lawn Love counted 30 metrics.

With all those factors considered, Las Vegas ranked the eighth-best city in the US for surviving the zombie apocalypse. North Las Vegas came in at 198, the third-worst listed city.

Vegas ranked highest in the “protection” metric, coming in at third in the county overall. According to Lawn Love, Las Vegas is strapped as the protection category includes the number of hunting-gear stores, weapons and ammunition stores, outdoor gear stores, shooting ranges, and firearm training facilities. Adding to Vegas’s zombie-hunting suitability is the fact that the city is listed as having the fourth most supermarkets according to the list.

North Las Vegas tied for the worst city to find a home with a “bunker” and for access to hunting goods stores.

The cities in the top 10 are as follows:

1. Houston, TX

2. New York ,NY

3. San Antonio, TX

4. Miami, FL

5. Los Angeles, CA

6. Austin, TX

7. San Diego, CA

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Chicago, IL

10. Orlando, FL

The cities in the bottom 10 include: