Las Vegas among 11 cities warned to take ‘aggressive action’ against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 17: Dr. Deborah Brix, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House April 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is facing criticism from the nations governors over his three phase plan to open the states, citing that more testing is needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is on the list of the 11 cities that need to take ‘aggressive action’ on COVID-19 efforts to mitigate outbreaks, according to a leader on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The Center for Public Integrity, a non-profit news organization in Washington, DC, reported Dr. Deborah Brix, named the following cities: Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. All are cities which have been seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.

The Center for Public Integrity, obtained a recording of the private phone call on which Dr. Birx warned of the spread of the virus.

Dr. Birx told state and local leaders of those cities to act quickly in conducting contact tracing for those who test positive for the virus and to closely monitor the positivity rate which is an indicator of how well a community has the virus under control.

In Nevada, the positivity rate was at it’s lowest point on June 17 with 5.2% but has been steadily increasing since then. As of Wednesday, July 22, the positivity rate was 9.6%.

Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams sent a letter to the governor’s office on July 17 discussing the steps the city was taking to address the increase in COVID-19 cases which includes monitoring businesses for compliance and using CARES Act funding for more testing.

The information concerning the call comes one week after the Center for Public Integrity reported about an unpublished report on coronavirus red zones which was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but never released publicly.