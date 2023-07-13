LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ambulance services like American Medical Response serve the entire Las Vegas valley and are preparing their fleet of 150 ambulances and a few hundred staff for the increase in heat-related calls. They respond to a medical call every five minutes.

Damon Schilling with AMR said they are taking extra steps to ensure their crews are safe while helping others in the heat.

“What we are doing is getting in front of our crews. We are taking them water and taking them Gatorade,” he explained. “We are making sure they are stacked with IV supplies because these are common things we are going to see. We want to make sure not only crews are prepared to take care of patients but also safe themselves.”

Most calls they get come in explaining the symptoms of heat-related issues.

“People will say they started to feel dizzy, their heart started racing or they passed out. Those are things that we really see and then we find out they are related to heat exhaustion or stroke,” he said.

If you do have to make a call to 911, Schilling recommends trying to get somewhere with shade or into a cool building if possible. However, he advises against going too far from the original location of your call, that way crews can find you quickly.

The best way to stay safe in the heat and avoid an ambulance ride is to drink plenty of fluids including electrolytes and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

