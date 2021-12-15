Las Vegas already preparing to host Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to award Las Vegas the 2024 Super Bowl. It will be known as Super Bowl 58, or LVIII.

Las Vegas leaders are already stepping forward and prove to the NFL that this is the place to hold an event of this size. And that Las Vegas does events better than anybody else.

When Alegiant Stadium was proposed and built it was promised it would host the league’s biggest party.

“It’s a big day for the Raiders,” team owner Mark Davis said during the announcement. “It’s a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it’s a marriage made in heaven. I will say some others may use a different word.”

“Nobody knows how to put on an event like Las Vegas,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said. “And the LVCVA. They will set the bar for other Super Bowls and won’t reach that plateau. And hopefully this is the first of many Super Bowls that’ll will be coming to Las Vegas.”

The announcement was made Tuesday morning and the host committee is already getting to work.

Most super bowl host committees have four years to prepare, the Las Vegas committee will have two.

“i don’t think there’s any city in the u.s. or world that has the expertise and the ability to do it,” host committee chair Maury Gallagher said. “I feel a lot more comfortable as the chairman of the host committee having the LVCVA, it’s like your dad standing behind you to make sure you don’t get run over.”