Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony conducts the vote on allowing drive-thru operations at cannabis dispensaries after Mayor Carolyn Goodman abstained.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday to remove the prohibition of drive-thru sales at cannabis dispensaries.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman abstained from the vote, saying one of her sons is involved in a cannabis business. Councilman Cedric Crear voted against the change.

Drive-thru operations resumed recently in several other jurisdictions surrounding the city.