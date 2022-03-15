LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a school in Las Vegas that’s taking a new approach to learning. The Girls Athletic Leadership School – or GALS – is focused on movement-based leadership.

This all-girls charter middle school goes beyond academics to help young women reach their potential in spite of the obstacles they may face.

“No boys, no distractions, nothing,” said Kobe, a seventh-grader.

It’s her first year and she’s already settled in.

“Science, it’s a lot of fun. You can do a lot of experiments. You can learn a lot. It’s also a little mix of history in there, so I think it’s really cool,” she said.

“Girls today need to be empowered,” said science teacher Terri Proud.

She said GALS is a game-changer.

“I wish they had something like this when I was going to school,” Proud said.

Girls Athletic Leadership School opened during the pandemic. (KLAS-TV)

Breaking the mold and creating a safe space where young women can thrive and excel both academically and personally.

“Our goal is to train our young adults to be leaders,” said teacher Linda Turney.

They do that with small classes that focus on everything a traditional school offers and other programs to allow these young women to thrive through movement and leadership.

“We do have a class here called GALS series which is that time for students to listen to different stories,” Julianne said.

And the students love it.

“Everyone is all smiling and happy. It just puts you in a good mood,” Kobe said.

(KLAS-TV)

Students – once shy – are now compelled to interact.

“I always be greeting people when they first come in,” said Sunshine.

“We have students that are really quiet and maybe not confident in themselves and it’s amazing to watch that change and it doesn’t take very long,” Turney said.

And just like her name, Sunshine, she’s beaming with excitement for her future.

“I’m about to follow my dreams, no matter what, and if anything goes downhill, no matter what obstacles come my way, I am going to still achieve that dream,” she said.

“It will make a difference in their lives and their education and allow them to be productive citizens in our society and achieve academic success,” said teacher Iris Saulsberry.

The public charter middle school is tuition-free and serves girls from sixth through eighth grade. It’s located on Maryland Parkway across from the UNLV campus.