LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Airport passenger traffic dropped slightly in August compared to last year’s levels, according to statistics released Tuesday by Harry Reid International Airport.

Passenger counts only dropped 0.5%, and remained ahead of last year’s pace (January through the end of August) by 11.6%. A total of 4,620,957 arriving and departing passengers in August boosted the total so far in 2023 to 37,717,008 — nearly 4 million higher than in 2022.

With kids going back to school on Aug. 7 and some extreme weather as Tropical Storm Hilary passed through Southern Nevada, passenger levels were down 6.5% from July and 6.5% in August compared to the previous month.

Recovery continues in international travel, with a 16% increase compared to August 2022, and a 37.3% increase compared to January-August 2022. Westjet, Air Canada and British Airways had the highest passenger counts.

Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at Reid International Airport, had just over 40% of the airport’s domestic passengers — 1,723,074 for the month. Southwest remains ahead of last year’s pace by 13.8%.

Spirit Airlines remained Reid’s second-largest carrier, followed by Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines.