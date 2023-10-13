LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport is reporting its parking lots are full and warning travelers to consider getting a ride the the airport or allow more time to find a place to park.

As of 9 a.m. the T-1 Long Term, T-1 Economy Lot, and T-3 Economy Lot are all full. The only lot left with space is the T-3 Long-Term Lot, according to a social post from the airport.

“Pay attention for closure notifications on the digital signage on airport roadways,” the post states. Parking availability could change throughout the day.

You can check this link for more on airport parking.