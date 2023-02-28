LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Upgrades to baggage systems at Harry Reid International Airport will bring $31 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a Monday announcement from U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

The upgrades are planned in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Modernized baggage systems will include new conveyors, carousels and standby power systems. Terminal 3 will get a new control system. The changes will enhance the capacity, security and energy efficiency of the airport’s baggage handling system.

The airport handled a record 52.6 million passengers on arriving and departing flights in 2022, according to the release. Numbers released Monday showed 4.37 million passengers traveled through Reid Airport in January alone.

Titus is a senior member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation.

“By replacing aging infrastructure, this $31 million in new funding will enhance the air travel experience, address pressing capacity needs, and better accommodate every new visitor to District 1,” Titus said. She represents Congressional District 1.

The airport is managed by Clark County. Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation, thanked Titus for securing the “historic investment.”

On Tuesday, Titus reintroduced the Air Carrier Access Amendments Act — legislation to protect and expand the rights of passengers with disabilities. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., also sponsored the bill.

“People with disabilities shouldn’t have to face extra obstacles when they travel,” said Rep. Titus. “They deserve equal access to our airports and airplanes. This legislation will expand their rights and safety while making air travel accessible and accommodating for all.”

The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) prohibits discrimination based on disability in air travel. Despite progress, travelers with disabilities encounter significant barriers, such as damaged wheelchairs, delayed assistance, unclear communications and lack of onboard accommodations.