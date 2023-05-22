LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will be receiving a grant from the federal government to improve taxiways.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 12 airports across the nation more than $100 million with hopes the improvements will reduce runway incursions, making airports safer.

Out of the total, Harry Reid Airport will receive $13.4 million “to reconfigure four taxiways (U, E, F and H) to meet safety standards, shift two runways (8L/26R and 1L/19R) and install runway status and guard lights. Runway status lights alert pilots and others if it is not safe to enter the runway.”

Other airports receiving money from the FAA are: