LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at Harry Reid International Airport is accused of performing a sex act and pointing his cell phone at a man using a stall in a public restroom, police said.

Lazarique Hampton faces charges of open and gross lewdness and peering or spying through an opening of a dwelling with a camera, records showed.

On Dec. 19, a person who was using a stall in a restroom in the airport’s D gates noticed a person lying on the floor in the next stall with a cell phone in his hand, police said. The man on the floor was also performing a sex act, officers said.

The person using the bathroom yelled, “What are you doing?” and the suspect dropped his phone, keys and ID card on the ground, police said.

While the victim was reporting the incident to airport officials, he saw the suspect walking in the gate area, police said. The victim’s girlfriend then recorded the suspect with her phone.

Lazarique Hampton faces charges of open and gross lewdness and peering or spying through an opening of a dwelling with a camera, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police reviewed the video last month, identifying the person was Hampton. They also said Hampton was wearing an airport ID badge.

Hampton was previously arrested for open and gross lewdness in 2019, police said. In that incident, “Hampton was on the bathroom floor masturbating while looking up into the stall the victim was using,” police said. The charge was dismissed after a year per statute, records said.

Police arrested Hampton at the airport on Saturday, records showed. He made bond and was due in court again in March.

Officers identified Hampton as an airport employee. An airport spokesperson did not immediately return a request for clarification.