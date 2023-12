LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Upcoming lane closures at the airport connector tunnel will continue over the next few weeks.

The northbound tunnel is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for overnight maintenance work from Dec. 10 through Dec. 15 and again on Dec. 17 through Dec. 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Harry Reid International Airport officials.

The lanes will then reopen when work is not in progress.