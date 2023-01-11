LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport made the list of the worst airports for travel delays in 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation.

Travel experts with Family Destinations Guide analyzed the Bureau of Transportation’s statistics and came up with a list of the top 10 airports in the U.S. for flight delays last year.

Orlando Int’l Airport delayed 28.2% of its flights Newark Liberty Int’l Airport delayed 26.5% of its flights Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport delayed 26.1% of its flights Tampa Int’l Airport delayed 25.5% of its flights Miami Int’l Airport delayed 24.4% of its flights Harry Reid Int’l Airport delayed 24.3% of its flights Chicago-Midway Int’l Airport delayed 24.1% of its flights John F. Kennedy Int’l Airport delayed 24.1% of its flights Boston Logan Int’l Airport delayed 23.3% of its flights Baltimore/Washington Int’l Airport delayed 22.4% of its flights

Orlando topped the list with more than a quarter of its flights delayed. Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport was in the middle of the list with nearly a quarter of its more than 129,000 flights delayed in 2022.

Flight delays can be stressful and cause passengers to miss connecting flights and reaching their destination when planned. Travel experts recommend booking early flights in the middle of the week when possible and also booking a non-stop flight.

When it came to cancellations, Reid International Airport did not make the top 10 list.

If you’re wondering about the top airports for not having delays, they are: