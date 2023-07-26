LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passenger traffic at Harry Reid International Airport remained steady in June with nearly 4.9 million people flying in and out of Las Vegas, slightly down compared to May.

It’s a new record for June, beating last June by 193,667 passengers (4.1%).

An increase in Southwest Airlines passengers (3.1%) was offset by drops in domestic traffic on United Airlines (-12.9%) and Frontier Airlines (-8.4%) and Spirit Airlines (-8.3%).

Overall, 4,882,429 passengers on arriving and departing flights used Reid Airport. A USAToday survey in 2022 ranks Reid Airport as the eighth-busiest in the country.

Passenger numbers are part of the picture in the health of the Las Vegas economy, which relies heavily on tourism. Another report on hotel occupancy and Las Vegas visitation is expected to be released Friday.

A comparison to last year shows June 2023 air passengers increased by 4.1% over June 2022, and year-to-date comparisons show air passenger counts ahead of last year by a whopping 15.9%. Through June of 2022, 24.2 million passengers had used Reid Airport, but this year the number is up by nearly 6 million: 28,149,035.

International traffic accounts for some of that growth — about a half-million more passengers than 2022 (a 48.2% increase) — but the bulk has come from domestic passengers.

The Top 5 carriers at Reid Airport in June:

Southwest Airlines (1,814,041) Spirit Airlines (692,507) Delta (427,555) American Airlines (372,094) Frontier (349,704)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is the seventh-biggest carrier at Reid Airport, just behind United. Allegiant passengers were up 12.7% over May, with 214,845 total.

Newcomer Breeze Airways was steady at 20,052 passengers, almost identical to May levels. The growth at Breeze has been noticeable, with 113,834 passengers so far this year compared to 3,199 in the first half of 2022 (a 526% increase).