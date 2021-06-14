Las Vegas air conditioning repair company shares warning signs to watch for when it comes to AC units

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada is bracing for extreme heat, with temperatures climbing to 115 degrees this week. The heat can easily cause air conditioning units to shut down.

Local business “Yes! Air Conditioning,” says a little maintenance will go a long way. Peter Almanza, the service manager of “Yes! Air Conditioning,” breaks down common problems experience while also pointing out the warning signs to watch out for.

Almanza says crews are already swamped with calls. According to Almanza, many emergencies are due to a lack of maintenance during the spring.

“Changing your filters regularly helps with temperatures in the house,” said Almanza. “If you do not change, that will not remove the proper air from the house, and your system will actually run more and work harder.”

A few warning signs that your AC may give out soon are consistently high power bills and the system taking too long to reach a slightly lower temperature.

Almanza says it’s important to know the signs, but don’t try to troubleshoot it yourself.

“They do have more wires, more controls, more electricity,” Almanza said. “That and handling the refrigerant does take good care, and having the proper tools and hoses to take care of the unit is probably the most important thing.”

If you’re out of the house this time of year, the AC still needs to stay on, just at a higher temperature; otherwise, it can do more damage, Almanza said.

“Your unit will actually work harder,” Almanza said. “It will run longer, your house will heat up higher to a higher temperature indoor, and you will have to use quite a bit of energy to cool that house down.”

If you have two AC units in your home and only one shuts down Yes Air! Conditioning says that will need to be fixed quickly. If left to one company, it will use too much energy and cause more damage leading to more costly repairs.