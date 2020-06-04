Las Vegas ad campaign pulled in light of protests across US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A television ad promoting the reopening of Las Vegas casinos and hotels was pulled due to protests taking place in cities across the United States, and in Las Vegas.
Casinos reopened for business on Thursday, June 4, starting at 12:01 a.m. The LVCVA planned the campaign to help bolster travel to the city.
According to a story in the Washington Post:
“Gaming industry analysts said consumer demand for a reopened Las Vegas was high, even with the restrictions in place, but could dampen amid protests tied to the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) called up the state’s National Guard to respond to demonstrations in Reno. Police in Las Vegas have shot tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds on the Strip.”Washington Post: Protests spur Las Vegas tourism officials to pull ad campaign as Strip reopens