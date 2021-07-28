Las Vegas Aces make history winning Olympic gold for Team USA

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, and Allisha Gray of Team United States celebrate victory and winning the gold medal in the 3×3 Basketball competition on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Las Vegas Aces players Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead, and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

The moment you realized you won an Olympic Gold Medal! 🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pZZeVrN75y — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 28, 2021

Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, led all scorers in this tournament, too. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event, in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one. Earlier, China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.