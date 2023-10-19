LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Las Vegas Aces fans witnessed a moment in history as the team won the WNBA Championship for the second year in a row. Fans continued to celebrate the hot streak by getting as much WNBA Championship apparel as they could.

“I got hoodies and sweatshirts, t-shirts for me, my son, and my grandson,” Aces fan, Carolyn King said.

King was beaming with bags in hand, leaving the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Fashion Show mall, stocking up on the essentials to celebrate.

“It’s so awesome to see women putting it down the way these ladies do. I was screaming and jumping up and down when they won,” King said.

Other fans flocked to the aisles to get their hands on some red and black merch.

2023 Las Vegas Aces WNBA Championship merch (KLAS)

“This is my second Dicks store. The first one didn’t have everything so now I have some options here to choose from,” Aces Fan, Pam Stuckey said.

As for what this win means for the community, it’s clear, it’s so much more than just a title, but is also an important representation of women in athletics.

“To see the Aces make their stamp not only in the WNBA but in women’s sports in general,” Shawn Garcia said. “I think there’s a lot of meaning behind it and they are inspiring the youth.”

“I have a little girl and she’s been to games. She’s able to be a part of it, knowing that girls can do it too,” Veronica Yanez said.