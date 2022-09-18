LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Aces made history on Sunday with the franchise’s first WNBA championship and the first major professional sports championship in Las Vegas. In celebration of the big win, there will be a rally on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The rally route will begin at Caesars Palace and continue on Las Vegas Boulevard ending at a stage in front of the Bellagio fountains, with remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The rally is free and open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Aces PA announcer, Chet Buchanan, will serve as the emcee for the event and the favorites of the Aces including, Full Tilt Dance Crew, High Rollers, in-game hosts CJ Simpson and Joe Brown, and Aces DJ, Joe Green, will also perform.

Southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. as a result of the rally. The roads near Caesars Palace and Flamingo Road will experience rolling closures throughout the event as well.

Parking will be available in several self-parking garages at standard parking rates. Fans are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.

The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA Championship with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon taking the series 3-1. Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP, scoring 20 points, grabbing five rebounds, and handing out six assists in the deciding games.