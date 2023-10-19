LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aces arrived back home early Thursday morning after becoming the WNBA’s first repeat champions in over 20 years.

When the plane carrying the Aces touched down around 5:45 a.m., it was greeted with water cannon salutes on the runway. Fans were waiting at the airport, some overnight, to greet the team.

Late Wednesday night, the team posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that a celebration of the championship is planned for Monday, Oct. 23. No other details were released but in the post-game conference after their win, A’ja Wilson said a parade can be expected.

When the team won the 2022 championship, a parade along Las Vegas Boulevard drew thousands of fans to celebrate that win.

“This is going to look pretty good on marquees around Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty,” the county posted on its X account.

