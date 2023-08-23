LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aces’ star A’ja Wilson can not be stopped. She played a historic game Tuesday night in Atlanta that will put her name in the record books.

“I don’t know what kind of creature she is but I can tell you she runs like deer, jumps like a cat, and catches as if she was Spiderman,” said Aces’ Head Coach Becky Hammon.

The Aces forward now ties the WNBA’s single-game scoring mark with 53 points. She ties the record set by former Las Vegas Ace Liz Cambage in 2018.

“My teammates found me in my spots. I was just really aggressive today. I don’t think there is anything different than what I’ve been doing,” Wilson said after the game.

Wilson recently signed a two-year extension on her contract to stay with the Aces.