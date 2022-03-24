LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four-time Grammy-winning artist Keith Urban will be back on stage at Caesars Palace in the next few days.

Before his big weekend performances on the Las Vegas Strip, the singer decided to have a jam session with 30 lucky local guitar students from the Las Vegas Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Keith Urban meets with Las Vegas Academy students

Students who spoke to 8 News Now about the once-in-a-lifetime moment say getting to meet Urban is an experience they will never forget.

“Listening to Keith Urban’s advice on everything, from how you make it, to how you started out, to where you are now. It’s just a wonderful experience,” said one student.

During the special meeting, students were given the chance to join him for a backstage look at his residency, which included sound checks, first-hand stories from members of his band, and a question and answer session with the star.

“You don’t get the opportunity to come and feel what it’s like to be on a real stage and a real venue and get some advice. I mean, I wish I had those opportunities when I was in that same situation. So it’s just being able to give back something like that,” Urban said.