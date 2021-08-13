Las Vegas Academy student leads winners in art contest sponsored by Congress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Academy of the Arts student has been named the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.

Emily Garb won top honors in the contest, a nationwide high school visual art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent.

“Arctic Self-portrait,” by Emily Garb.

“Greater Things,” by Alec Daniel.

“Encased,” by Roy Park.

“Arctic Self-portrait” by Garb was honored, along with second place winner “Greater Things,” by Alec Daniel of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, and, “Encased,” by Roy Park of Ed. W Clark High School, which took third place.

Garb’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, who announced the winners on Friday.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Emily Garb and all the aspiring young artists who enriched our 2021 Congressional Art Competition with their creativity and skill,” Titus said. “Each year this competition gives us the chance to showcase talented artists who represent the best of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. This year’s entries reflect the challenges and somberness of the pandemic while also offering hope for what lies ahead. As I pass by Emily’s work on my way to the U.S. Capitol, it will serve as a reminder of the talent and creativity beating in the heart of Las Vegas. I would like to thank the judges, teachers, family members, and of course, the artists for their dedication to the arts and participation in this competition.”

Also recognized in the competition were eight recipients of honorable mentions:

“My name is [ERROR],” by Riley Schleret, Spring Valley High School

“Blues and Yellows,” by Joshua Butler, Chaparral High School

“Drowning in Tears,” by Aliyah Colvin, Chaparral High School

“Off to Work,” by Mary Anne Martinez, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

“Broken Time,” by Gabrielle Konrad, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

“Fake Food,” by Natalie Furtado, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

“Nature’s Light,” by Dalton Scott, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

“If I am Strong,” by Autumn L. Stark, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts