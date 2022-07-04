LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade rolled out Monday to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day.

Hundreds gathered along the parade route to see more than 20 giant inflatable balloons and over 70 floats.

Attendants of the parade saw a sea of red, white, and blue in Summerlin as an annual tradition continued on this Fourth of July.

“The music was fun and my favorite part was the marching band,” said Bella Serafini, a spectator of the parade.

This year, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade was back after the pandemic paused the celebration, honoring our military and keeping the Las Vegas spirit alive.

“This was awesome and so well needed,” said Pam Taylor, another spectator, “It’s great to see everyone together again and not wearing masks. We can see our faces and the whole community coming together.”

More than 70 floats made their way from Hills Center Drive and Hillpoint Road, around Village Center Circle to Spring Gate Lane. 8 News Now’s very own Brian Loftus and Sherry Swensk were on the mic as the parade strolled by.

“The reason why the Summerlin Parade came together is a grassroots effort in ’95 and we are proud to carry on the tradition,” said Matt Walker of the Howard Hughes Corporation.

Las Vegas Now’s Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez also hosted the parade while more than 50 thousand people cheered on the Palo Verde High School marching band and the Nevada Latino Arts and Culture Association, among others.

“It’s very special,” said Taylor, “All parts of the community are represented and it makes you happy.”

25 giant balloons, colorful floats, and even Lady Liberty kept the crowd smiling and hundreds of American flags waving along the parade route.

‘I loved all the beautiful music and all the beautiful floats. Everyone was so nice,” said another spectator, Quinn Taylor.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council. About 25 hundred people were in today’s parade and more than 500 local volunteers helped out with putting it all together.