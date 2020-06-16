Las Vegas 23rd in the nation in dog attacks on postal workers in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dogs attacked Las Vegas postal carriers 16 times in 2019, ranking the city at No. 23 in the nation in a tie with Youngstown, Ohio.

“Dog attacks and bites are 100 percent preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs,” according to a US Postal Service news release.

Nationwide, 5,803 postal carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs. Houston (83), Los Angeles (74) and Chicago (54) were the top cities on the list.

Henderson postal carrier Stewart MIller will present tips for dog owners on Wednesday, June 17, at the Valle Verde Post office, 1575 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.

“When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail will have to be picked up at the Post Office and service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained,” according to the news release.