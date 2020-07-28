Las Vegas Perspective 2020 focuses on moving forward through economic crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada may be in a recession but will come out of it as long as it follows the rules and moves forward. That was the message delivered Tuesday during an event for the release of the Las Vegas Perspective 2020 which projects what Nevada’s economy will look like moving forward.

Now, in it’s 40th year, the publication takes a deep dive into the community looking at everything including demographics, tourism, business and real estate and for the first time it’s being delivered primarily online.

“During these difficult times, we need the thoughtful information and analysis provided by the Las Vegas Perspective more than ever before,” said Jonas Peterson, president and CEO of Las Vegas Perspective 2020.

Speakers stressed the importance role diversification will play and said pro sports coming to Las Vegas will help.

Former MGM CEO Jim Murren expects Las Vegas to bounce back faster than other cities because it’s learned from past.

“Those security measures after 9/11 equate to what will happen today with health security measures. Imagine going through T-Mobile or Allegiant stadium and having to go through a health security checkpoint. Who wouldn’t want to do that to see the Raiders play? Who wouldn’t be willing to do that for their fellow fan,” he said.

Murren also said that the Great Recession taught Nevadans the importance of helping people that are losing their jobs or their homes in order to keep the economy moving forward.

Here are some interesting facts included in the Las Vegas Perspective. The data is for 2019: