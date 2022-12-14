LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ function. As a result, Harli has been homebound for the majority of her life.

She initially wished for a night out at the movies while wearing a fancy dress. However, the two organizations went far beyond her initial expectations.

Harli’s “Time of Her Life.” (Photo: Make-A -Wish Southern Nevada)

Harli’s “Time of Her Life” experience includes a visit to Enchant, pizza-making at Mulberry Street, a makeover at Miss Behave, a family dinner at Kusa Nori, an evening at the David Blaine show, plus the Rooftop Igloo Experience. And, of course, a movie night at Crockfords Pool. Harli will also experience a visit to Horses4Heroes.

Harli’s wish marks 2,500 wishes that Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has granted for children in the local community.