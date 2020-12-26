Las Vegans trek to Mt. Charleston for fresh air on the holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is here and some Las Vegans spent their day up at Mt. Charleston enjoying the weather even though the county advised people to stay away from sledding due to the lack of snow.

Reservations are completely booked at the Mt. Charleston Lodge, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying the fresh air on Christmas Day.

While the snow was light, people were enjoying the drive through Kyle Canyon. Sightseers were enjoying the brisk day — walking around with their dogs, masks on, taking pictures and admiring the views.

The Mt. Charleston Lodge quickly reached full capacity as they had breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and then made the transition into lunch and dinner. A lot of people were disappointed they wreen’t able to dine in, but took advantage of the mild weather to do some outdoor exploring.

“Look at the weather out here. There’s a bit of snow out here, but the restaurant is unfortunately booked, but that’s ok,” said Donald Russell of Las Vegas.

Another Las Vegan, Liz Gonzales, said, “I think we are going to go for a little hike right now because it is so beautiful.” said Liz Gonzales.

“We didn’t think ahead to make a reservation,” said Las Vegan Robert Borden, “So we’re not going to be able to go in unfortunately, but we’ll still get to have our Christmas spirit right here on Mt. Charleston.”

Down the road a bit, people were seen enjoying the snow, tubing and sledding.

Traffic picked up around 1 p.m., but there was no major congestion.