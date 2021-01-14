Las Vegans, tourists remember Siegfried’s magical legacy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has lost one of its greatest pioneers.

Siegfried Fischbacher, from world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 81. His death comes less than a year after Roy Horn passed away.

The famous magician left quite a legacy both on and off the Strip.

Fischbacher was magical. He was flamboyant.

“I’m brokenhearted, and his age, I couldn’t believe it,” said local entertainer Mark Rumpler. “He was such a class about the show they did. The stories and memories from the fans are spectacular.”

Born and raised in Germany, Fischbacher was always drawn to magic. He met Roy Horn in the 1950s, and together, developed an act on a cruise ship. That catapulted the duo in the 80s to become headliners in Las Vegas at the New Frontier. Their show gained popularity in the in the 1990s with a move to the Mirage.

Their magic show included live tigers and elephants, which captivated millions year after year.

“I remember they had a passion,” recalled tourist Judy Hernandez. “Growing up, I remember their passion for the tigers and the animals and their relations with them.”

But their career came to a stop with a tiger attack in 2003 during a show, where Roy almost lost his life. The show ended, but the stars continued to shine, opening two animal habitats, a dedicated park and a street on the Strip with both of their names.

“They were Las Vegas icons, and it’s sad,” tourist Carlos Contreras lamented. “They are one of the main characters of Las Vegas, so it’s very difficult to hear about it.”

Resident Janine Jedynak shared, “They brought so much to Las Vegas with the shows. They opened so many doors. If you look around, you’ll see all the acts that we have now.”

There is no doubt the larger than life entertainers loved Las Vegas for giving them so much over the years.

In May of 2020, Roy passed away at the age of 75 after contracting COVID-19. The love from his fans was felt instantly. Now, those same fans are mourning the end of a Las Vegas legacy.

Funeral services will be private. Reaction is pouring in from all over, including headliner David Copperfield. On Facebook, he added “a pioneer who together with Roy illuminated Las Vegas with illusion.”