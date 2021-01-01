Las Vegans share new year’s resolutions for 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we head into 2021, many people are setting new year’s resolutions. Those goals may look a bit different, though, as our nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of restrictions, lockdowns, and quarantine, many are heading into the new year with the goal of self care.

“It’s been a tough year, you know just with COVID and everything, so I’m going to try to stay a little healthier and focus on myself and my body,” said Ahmed Talib.

“To exercise, get healthy,” added Karen Lawrence.

“First thing is the gym,” Mohammed Talib said. “I want to get much bigger. I’d like to gain like 20 pounds I’d say.”

After the pandemic brought widespread layoffs, many families were forced to take a hard look at their finances.

Rosie Gonzalez hopes 2021 will bring more financial stability.

“I’m going to focus on paying down some debt,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve noticed that working from home for the past nine months not buying lunch out on the street or buying Starbucks, you know, noticing that it’s much easier to manage money from home.”

With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, sports fans are hoping for more live events this year.

“Go to sports, I want to go to a sports game,” said Aaron Lapaz.

“I usually go to at least ten major sporting events a year,” said Zachary Wood. “I travel for work so if I’m in New York I’ll go see the Knicks or something, but I can’t do that this year so that’s the big one.”))

The pandemic put many major life events on hold. Some are hopeful 2021 will allow them to reunite with those they care about most.

“Going out with friends, kind of being all together again,” said Ahmed Talib.

“Spend more time with my family,” added Aaron Lapaz.

“My son’s getting married, so that’s exciting we’re waiting for that to happen,” Rosie Gonzalez said.