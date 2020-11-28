Las Vegans share COVID-19 concerns after Thanksgiving gatherings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though many celebrated a very different Thanksgiving this year, some still chose to travel and gather against CDC guidelines. It had people in Las Vegas concerned Friday.

“You need to wash your hands continuously,” Alejandro said. “You have to wear the mask.”

This is a sentiment we’ve all shared since the start of the pandemic, but as we head into the holidays, some lines have blurred.

“I think the middle,” Alejandro added, speaking on the importance of precautions. “To take care and be mindful of other people is the right path.”

AAA reported up to 50 million Americans planned to travel for Thanksgiving this week, even though officials urged everyone to stay home.

Here in Nevada, we’re already seeing a coronavirus spike, with a new record of 3,159 positive cases and 1440 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations set Wednesday alone.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ramped up restrictions with a “statewide pause” that started on Tuesday. He did however say he may take stronger actions if things don’t improve in the next few weeks.

“The time has come with the cases rising as quickly as they are that something had to be done,” Sisolak said in a virtual news conference Sunday. “So, I stepped up and we are implementing these restrictions.”

“This is the time to just reach down,” Sisolak added Sunday, “and I know we have asked a lot, and we are asking more.”

Therefore, many of those who spoke with 8 News Now said it’s imperative to make sacrifices now, so we can all look forward to a safer future.

“It’s kind of leading me to be really careful,” Camilo told 8 News Now. “To not be in high gatherings of people.”

“Stay positive and wear your mask and wash your hands,” Mandy concluded, speaking to the community, “and this too shall pass.”

As we’ve reported, the statewide pause Sisolak issued Tuesday will remain in place for three weeks.

At that point, he will decide whether it’s important to tighten restrictions or roll them back, depending on the current numbers.