Las Vegans remember casino mogul Sheldon Adelson’s influence on and off the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billionaire and mogul Sheldon Adelson’s legacy lives on in Las Vegas through his casino empire and investments in our community. He is widely known not only here, but internationally, with hotels in Singapore and Macao.

After his passing Monday, many are remembering the influence he had on and off the Strip.

While born in Boston in 1933, a good portion of Adelson’s life was Las Vegas. In the late 80s, he purchased the Sands Hotel and Casino, which eventually was replaced by The Venetian. Then he built The Palazzo.

Las Vegas Sands also expanded with several resorts in Asia.

“Our city and our state is such a better place because of Sheldon Adelson,” said Marilyn Spiegel, vice chair of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA, recognized Adelson’s impact:

“He had a tremendous influence on what we do on the meetings and conventions industry.”

Adelson also helped bring the state’s first NFL team to Las Vegas.

“It is important to point that Mr. Adelson was really the driving force behind Allegiant Stadium,” said Hill.

The billionaire was a veteran and a major financial contributor to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump. Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were well known philanthropists, donating millions to anti-drug and Jewish organizations.

“There are many things that Mr. Adelson and Dr. Adelson have been involved in with their philanthropy journey in medical break through, the connection between the Jewish people, the continuity of the Jewish people all around the world,” said Noa Peri Jensch of the Israeli American Council.

According to Las Vegas Sands, Adelson will be buried in Israel, and another service is expected to take place in Las Vegas. We are waiting for more information on the memorial.