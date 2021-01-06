Las Vegans react to U.S. Capitol violence, protests by President Trump supporters

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the entire world watched America Wednesday, Las Vegans reacted to violence in Washington D.C. as President Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

“I think it was really crazy,” Las Vegan Rick Barnes said of Wednesday’s events. “I mean I’ve never seen this in our country.”

“I think they need to get that under wraps,” Las Vegas resident Shelese added. “Somebody died today? It’s crazy.”

Peaceful protests also took place across the valley Wednesday, as those who back the President made their voices heard.

The second protest of the day in the #LasVegas area is underway outside elections headquarters. This is just getting started, at the protest earlier hundreds showed up. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Xcyn0dXVw5 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 7, 2021

“This election is fraudulent so we are not going to put up with it,” local President Trump supporter Kim Borselli told 8 News Now. “We are not going to allow it to go through.”

There is still no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Nevada or any other part of the country, but groups from Las Vegas to Washington D.C. said they won’t back down until they make their message clear.

“It’s such a simple, clear message” radio host and local demonstration organizer Wayne Allyn Root said. “Nothing radical, nothing extreme about it.”

However, others here at home told 8 News Now they believe the President and those who support him have gone too far.

“He’s causing the issues,” Barnes said of Wednesday’s violence in Washington D.C. “Today at the rally, he said let’s march down to the Capitol, and that kind of fueled what happened.”

They said they hope our city and country can come back from what many call an overwhelming conflict.

“The country is definitely split,” Barnes concluded. “And not in a good way.”

Authorities reported four deaths as a result of Wednesday’s angry mobs at the U.S. Capitol. Congress was also forced to evacuate, as lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s November 2020 victory.

Here in Las Vegas, protesters marched peacefully near the federal courthouse downtown, then demonstrated in front of Clark County Election Headquarters in North Las Vegas.