Las Vegans react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of Kobe Bryant’s family members live here in the valley. It was, of course, a shocking day for them and for their surrounding community members.

Bryant’s parents and sisters live in Summerlin. They were not ready to talk with 8 News Now, but we did speak to some of their neighbors.

Icon. Legend. Role model.

Those are just some of the words Las Vegan Alex Tasaka uses to describe basketball star Kobe Bryant.

“Man. I just can’t believe it,” Tasaka said. “He was my favorite athlete growing up, you know. I was born and raised a Lakers fan.”

As fate would have it, Tasaka now lives in Summerlin and is next door neighbors with Joe and Pamela Bryant — Kobe Bryant’s parents.

He’s sending his thoughts their way.

“He’ll live on forever as one of the greatest, and be an inspiration to millions of people, and I just hope that they get through this really dark time,” Tasaka said.

We’re told some neighbors are showing support by bringing food to the house. The whole community is shocked and saddened by Kobe’s Bryant’s death.

“it’s just awful to hear about what happened,” added neighbor Jake Hansen. “And my thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family.”

While the valley, the nation and the whole world continues to grieve, many are hoping to keep Kobe’s legacy alive.

“Even now that he’s passed, it doesn’t mean that he can’t still be such an inspiration to everyone’s lives,” Tasaka said.

Kobe Bryant was a frequent visitor to Las Vegas and will be greatly missed.