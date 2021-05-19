Las Vegans organize ‘Convoy of Light’ in support of Israel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden issued his strongest words yet to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he pushes for a ceasefire in the Middle East. Fighting continued for a tenth straight day.

Israeli officials sat at least a dozen people have been killed, as a result of Hamas rocket fire, and more than 219 are dead from Israeli airstrikes.

Netanyahu has defended his country’s response:

“We are engaged right now in forceful deterrence …. we’re doing that while doing our utmost to avoid civilian casualties.”

NOW: The Israeli community is coming together tonight to bring attention to the ongoing violence between Israel & Palestine.



The conflict has been happening for decades, but has recently intensified.



Hamas officials tell CBS News it will stop launching rockets at Israel if Jewish settlers cease the eviction of Palestinians living in a disputed East Jerusalem neighborhood.

As the violence continues, some in Las Vegas are working to bring attention to the issue. They’re holding an event here locally to stand with those affected thousands of miles away.

Those attending the “Convoy of Light” say they are standing with Israel. The march is slated to start at Sunset Park and end along the Las Vegas Strip.

The violence between Israel and Hamas flared up earlier this month but has been taking place on and off for about 25 years.

March organizers say this is one of several events they’ve held in the last few weeks, and they hope the size of the protest will bring attention to the conflict.

8 News Now is told around 500 people could participate.

Metro Police say they will be around to make sure everything stays peaceful.