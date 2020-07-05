Las Vegans celebrate Fourth of July amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From virtual fireworks to socially distanced BBQ’s, people across the nation are finding ways to celebrate the fourth of July in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 News Now took to the streets to see how Las Vegans are celebrating this year.

Many people are opting for a socially distanced Fourth of July this year, surrounded by family.

“We got some sparklers, some poppers,” said Martin Espinoza.

“Simple little assortment of fireworks plus sparklers,” added Stacy and Lindsay Rivera. “We’re just going to my Tia and Tios house to go in their swimming pool, so it’s just the six of us.”

“Nothing big, just immediate family,” said Noel Loya. “Not many places we can go out so we got to bring the fun to them.”

Parents we spoke to are hoping the colorful sparks will offer a little bit of summer fun for their kids stuck inside.

“For her it’s just getting out a little bit and giving her a show without it being too crazy,” said Espinoza.

Local fire officials are urging residents to handle fireworks safely and to dispose of them properly. In June, firefighters responded to multiple fires believed to be caused by illegal or improperly disposed of fireworks.

One fire displaced a family of five, and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Fireworks should be placed on a flat surface, away from buildings, cars, or dry brush. When done, they should be soaked in water overnight.

“We always have a bucket of water close by, so when its ready to grab those we put them in the bucket,” said Rivera. “You can’t do this without being safe.”

Over the past few weeks there’s been an increase in illegal fireworks. Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are legal to use.

The City of Henderson, Station Casinos, the Plaza Hotel and a few others are displaying fireworks, but most do not have accommodations for the public.

You are encouraged to watch from home or at a spot where you can socially distance.