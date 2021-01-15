Las Vegans agree with local security measures ahead of Presidential Inauguration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is one of many cities across the country planning for possible unrest surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 20.

The entrance to the Foley Federal Building was boarded up Friday, as local officials prepare for potential violence.

Those who spoke with 8 News Now called this extra security a smart move.

“There’s a lot of division,” Las Vegan Michael Coolican said. “There’s a lot of dissident right now in the nation.”

“I think that’s smart,” Sarah Jarock said of the action. “Because people have a way of overreacting.”

Related Content Windows boarded up at downtown Las Vegas federal courthouse ahead of presidential inauguration

U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada Gary Schofield sent the following statement to 8 News Now regarding this extra security:

The Nevada National Guard said it also has a plan to make everyone’s safety its top priority in the coming days.

“The governor has taken the safety of this state as the number one priority,” Nevada National Guard Adjutant General Major Ondra Berry said. “We have been in contact with his office every single day. We have members who are prepared in the event that something would happen here.”

However, no matter what happens next week, Las Vegans said they will always push for peace and unity over turmoil.

“As far as vandalism and hurting other people,” Jarock said. “You are just hurting you.”

“Peace is something that needs to be promoted,” Collican concluded. “And it’s not being promoted enough.”

As of Friday, the Foley Federal Building was the only location that appeared to be protected.