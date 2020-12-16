Las Vegan wins first match on Jeopardy!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There is some good news to share about the young “Jeopardy!” contestant from Las Vegas.

Brayden Smith is a Jeopardy! winner! He won $31,000 in his first match Tuesday night.

The “Clue Crew” caught up with Brayden right after that win. [see video above]

The Liberty High School graduate got some experience clicking a game buzzer back then when he was Captain of the school’s Varsity Quiz team on VegasPBS. That show is hosted by 8 News Now’s Nate Tannenbaum, who says he’s super proud of Brayden.

You can catch his second appearance on the game show Wednesday evening.

