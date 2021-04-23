Las Vegan wins big on ‘The Price is Right’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local resident got to “come on down” Friday on “The Price is Right.”

Gregory Carroll lives in Summerlin. His date on “The Price is Right” was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Carroll finally took a leap of faith, thanks to one of his friends who signed him up.

Casting happened on Zoom, where he showed off his energy and free spirit to the show’s producers.

Carroll’s biggest challenge was playing his favorite game of Plinko.

“When I got up there to play the game it was fantastic. The first thing that I dropped on Plinko and I hit $10,000 right away,” Carroll said. “The second one I hit went ‘boom’ and I missed. I said ‘aw man!’”

Carroll took home 2 electric scooters and more than $12,000.

He says that will pay for new carpet for his home.

The 67-year-old says he has been a fan of the show for decades and does not plan to stop watching.