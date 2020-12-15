Las Vegan on Jeopardy! was also on high school quiz show hosted by Nate Tannenbaum

Liberty High grad one of the last contestants on shows hosted by Alex Trebek

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Good luck to Las Vegan Brayden Smith, who’s scheduled to be a contestant on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!

Turns out the young man has some prior game show experience: He was the captain of his high school’s Varsity Quiz team when they made it to the finals of the 2014 season on VegasPBS. That show is hosted by 8NewsNow’s own Nathan Tannenbaum.

This morning Nate gave Brayden a shout-out on Good Day Las Vegas with John Langeler, Alex Backus and Hector Mejia.

Brayden’s mom tells Nate that Brayden graduated from UNLV in May with a degree in Economics and is now planning to go to law school.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 on 8NewsNow.