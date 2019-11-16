Las Vegan James Holzhauer wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KLAS) — Las Vegan James Holzhauer won the 2019 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions, defeating Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb and claiming the $250,000 grand prize. Boettcher won the second-place prize of $100,000, and Barcomb took third, taking home $50,000.

This wasn’t the first time ‘Jeopardy James’ and Boettcher faced off. The first came in June 2019 when she beat him, ending his legendary 32-game winning streak.

“I’ve said all along that Emma is an all-time great player, and I’m proud it took that level of competitor to defeat me,” Holzhauer said in a press release. “Now the world sees that I wasn’t just making excuses. Francois certainly looked as dominant as either of us in his first two games, so I knew the finals would be a fight to end the finish. But, the whole point of the TOC is to play the best of the best, and Emma and Francois certainly proved that as they belonged in the final three.

Holzhauer, one of the best to ever play the game, has won a grand total of $2,712,216 during his time on ‘Jeopardy!’ Only two previous contestants have won more than him. Brad Rutter became the contestant to take home the highest winnings with a total of $4,688,436. Ken Jennings’ all-time earnings were $3,370,700.

Congratulations to ‘Jeopardy James!’