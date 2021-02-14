Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club to host celebration of life for Larry Flynt

Larry Flynt during Publisher Larry Flynt Announces His Official Run For California Governor’s Recall Election at LFP Headquarters in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is hosting a celebration of life in honor of the club’s namesake. Flynt passed away at the age of 78 last week.

The night will feature tribute performances from entertainers and an on-stage memorial presentation, with a rooftop balloon release and special guest appearances throughout the night.

Guests will be able to enjoy a complementary “Flynt Goldfinger” cocktail, a live DJ and photo opportunities throughout the night.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19, with dinner served at 8:30 p.m. and the tribute show starting at 9:30 p.m.